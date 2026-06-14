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when institutions become hostile
ideological capture as deadly danger: the case of henry nowak and others
Published on bad cattitude
•
Jun 14
"I Can't Breathe" — Everyone Knows About George Floyd, Some Know About Henry Nowak
But hardly anyone knows the story of Tony Timpa
Published on Shiny Herd
•
Jun 9
Hating the Hate
Yes, I'm confused, too...
Jun 9
•
The Radical Individualist
3
1
Letter From My Grandson
They do grow up...
Jun 2
•
The Radical Individualist
4
7
1
May 2026
Memorial Day Again
What is it that we are memorializing? Who were these people, and why should we care? Here are some answers...
May 25
•
The Radical Individualist
6
3
Misunderstanding Islam Is a Slow-Motion Suicide — An Interview with Raymond Ibrahim
With Danube Institute reporter Tamas Maraczi.
Published on Raymond Ibrahim
•
May 23
Causes of Uncontrollable US Public Spending and Debt
"The factors that have driven uncontrollable US public spending are easy to see and difficult to change."
Published on QTR’s Fringe Finance
•
May 20
The 65 Project
Just one part of the attempted silent coup...
May 19
•
The Radical Individualist
6
6
1
Who Would You Follow, If Your Life Depended On It?
Would you choose someone who makes you feel safe, or someone who can save you?
May 12
•
The Radical Individualist
6
4
Jonestown: Virtuous Feelings Edition
The profoundly stupid people who govern Los Angeles have just boldly put up signs in a bunch of parks warning that city property is declaratively…
Published on Tell Me How This Ends
•
May 6
How Long is Forever?
How much do we really control?
May 5
•
The Radical Individualist
7
4
1
April 2026
Where Do Assassins Come From?
Have you aided and abetted them?
Apr 28
•
The Radical Individualist
4
4
1
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