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May 2026

Memorial Day Again
What is it that we are memorializing? Who were these people, and why should we care? Here are some answers...
  The Radical Individualist
Misunderstanding Islam Is a Slow-Motion Suicide — An Interview with Raymond Ibrahim
With Danube Institute reporter Tamas Maraczi.
Published on Raymond Ibrahim  
Causes of Uncontrollable US Public Spending and Debt
"The factors that have driven uncontrollable US public spending are easy to see and difficult to change."
Published on QTR’s Fringe Finance  
The 65 Project
Just one part of the attempted silent coup...
  The Radical Individualist
Who Would You Follow, If Your Life Depended On It?
Would you choose someone who makes you feel safe, or someone who can save you?
  The Radical Individualist
Jonestown: Virtuous Feelings Edition
The profoundly stupid people who govern Los Angeles have just boldly put up signs in a bunch of parks warning that city property is declaratively…
Published on Tell Me How This Ends  
How Long is Forever?
How much do we really control?
  The Radical Individualist

April 2026

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