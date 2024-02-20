Individualists Unite!

Individualists Unite!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Cummings's avatar
Jim Cummings
Feb 20, 2024

Show me the man and I will show you the crime, as they said in the Stalinist era.

Reply
Share
James Ron's avatar
James Ron
Feb 20, 2024

"How about a judicial system in which, if the defendant is subject to jail time, and is found innocent, the prosecutor serves that jail time? Sound crazy? It sounds like equal justice under the law, to me."

Me, too, Rad. Well done!

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 SezWhom · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture