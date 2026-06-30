Individualists Unite!

Individualists Unite!

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John Beatty's avatar
John Beatty
14m

How DARE you think for yourself! What do you think you are, a free citizen?

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John Scotto's avatar
John Scotto
16m

The digital invisible prison bars continue to expand. The hive mind society is their goal. Very few can resist the allure and seduction of being part of the crowd.

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