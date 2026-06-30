Zombies R Us

We need cages, I guess. We need them at the zoo. And we need them in prisons. In both cases, the cages protect the rest of us from attack or injury. Some point out that animals should be able to live in their natural habitat, and it’s up to us to avoid them. Some even tacitly say the same of criminals. It’s our fault that we get hurt by them, not their fault. I guess criminals are seen as having their own natural habitat that we should not enter.

Well, OK, then.

Here’s a question: Should we put ourselves in cages to protect ourselves from the ravages of reality?

No? Think back a few years, to COVID. That’s what we were told to do, and much of the country eagerly locked themselves in. But far more than physical isolation was the emotional isolation. The people who locked themselves in looked on in fear as the rest of us did all we could to live normal lives. Those whose natural state is mental confinement looked on in horror as the rest of us questioned, investigated and reasoned. We asked, what in the hell is a cloth mask good for, since no research indicated any effectiveness. Even Propagandist in Chief, Anthony Fauci, laughed when asked if people should wear masks. But the self-confined insisted that masks were essential. They wore them everywhere, inside, outside, in the car alone. Everywhere. It became evident that they were not doing this as a rational response to the disease, but as a declaration to the world of their absolute commitment to self-confinement.

People lined up for shots. Two shots, and you’re home free. Oops, no.

Continual shots forever, and maybe you won’t get COVID, or at least your symptoms might not be as severe. People who had been vaccinated, in the false belief that they could never get the disease, spewed hatred at the people with natural immunity who refused the shots. They refused based on the shots not having been adequately tested, and on the minor fact that a person who had already had COVID had nothing to gain by having the shot. Do you vaccinate a person against measles, two weeks after they’ve had measles? Stop making sense!

Ivermectin was derided as horse medicine, even though it’s been an effective treatment for humans for decades.

But we have no proof that it cures COVID! No, but it seemed to be an effective treatment. The real issue is that we cannot have individual doctors using their own individual judgment. We must have pronouncements from on high. Whatever Big Brother says, goes. THAT was the real issue. There were those who were panic stricken, not so much by COVID, but by the terror of discovering that there are people who think for themselves.

Zombie movies hold great interest to me.

They are mostly hokey and not really worth watching. Yet, people watch them. Why? Here’s my thought: Zombies represent the horror of absolute conformity. No one is born a conformist. As we grow thru childhood, we are taught conformity. No one would suggest that we don’t need to learn a certain amount of conformity. The issue is, how much? And so, zombie movies. Every movie has the same premise: Normal people live normal lives, but if the zombies get them, they are converted into mindless conformists, indistinguishable from any other zombie. The one goal, the motivation of all zombies, is to convert everyone else into a zombie, to set every zombie against the normies who have individual thoughts and interests.

Am I right? Is that why anyone bothers to watch some very poorly done movies (and some very good ones)?

The COVID debacle graphically demonstrates what we all suspected. There ae those who think for themselves, and those who don’t. Whatever the issue du jour is, it comes down to that. Rational people make their own decisions, develop their own values. Zombies mindlessly conform.

That’s how I see it, at least. I am less concerned with who can or cannot get married, or with what foods we should or shouldn’t eat. I am concerned with all the people who simply go along, and insist that everyone else do the same.

Like and dislike based on your own standards, or become a zombie. Zombies don’t reflect. They don’t contemplate possibilities. Everything is absolute; with no range of possibilities.

There are cages at the zoo. Accept them, or not. Same for prisons. But when the culture itself is its own cage, do not accept them. Ever. No zombie movie ends with the zombies having been permanently vanquished. They’re always there. We must always fight to hold them back. And we must never become one of them.

“The best way to keep a prisoner from escaping is to make sure he never knows he’s in prison.”—Fyodor Dostoyevsky, ca 1860

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