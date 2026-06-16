I came across this post on Quora. With all the ‘discussions’ going on concerning government and business, I think this is relevant. It is the most succinct explanation that I’ve seen of the difference between what business is and what government is. They are truly two different worlds.

I knew little of business until I went into business. Boy, was THAT an eyeopener!

Chris Worth

Studied at Warwick Business SchoolUpdated 7y

It is - and to a degree that’s truly frightening. What’s more important, though: it couldn’t be any other way.

Efficiency isn’t some natural positive state economic systems strive for. Quite the opposite; the more you can spend on yourself, the fatter and fuller and safer you’ll feel. Believe me, nobody in business likes the competitor that forced him to halve his profit. Nobody in business likes the innovator who just took her market. Nobody likes the change in consumer preferences that made them invest millions in altering their products.

Business is forced to find ways of providing better products and services, at cheaper prices, at lower costs of production. To stay in business. And this process is continuous. It never says “that’s efficient enough, you can stop now.”

That’s why “normal profits” - those earned by commodity businesses like fuel and steel production - hover around 3%, just enough to make doing them worthwhile. It’s why the huge majority of companies, after all the risks of investing and marketing, consider a 15% return on their spending to be a good year.

Government and the public sector, of course, don’t have these competitive checks and balances on their spending patterns. Indeed, they have the opposite: the need to please backers and special interests, the need to win votes, to make themselves ever bigger and more important. Add that to the fact they’re not spending their own money, and that they actually get penalised for not spending as much as possible (when did any government department celebrate spending less?) and you have the recipe for wastefulness.

Here’s a thought experiment: imagine a country having several governments, all active at the same time. As a citizen, you get to choose which of the active governments provides your schools, your roads, your hospitals, and the government you choose gets to tax you. Faced with such market competition, governments would develop a more businesslike approach to spending your money… very, very quickly. Because the government that couldn’t do so wouldn’t survive.

(A side note: at the international level this is effectively what happens, with corporate “citizens” able to choose the government - i.e. the tax territory - that gives them the best deal.)

So - public sectors worldwide are grossly inefficient and massively wasteful. Not because they’re fundamentally incompetent people, but because they have no reason to be any other way.

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