Individualists Unite!

Individualists Unite!

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yossarian's avatar
yossarian
5h

Heh. There is a certain line though, especially nowadays, when business becomes big enough, it becomes in many ways hard to distinguish from the government. And the trouble with competition in that range is that it stops being about "providing better products and services, at cheaper prices, at lower costs of production".

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1 reply by The Radical Individualist
John Beatty's avatar
John Beatty
9h

Yes? And?

Welcome to National Stating the Obvious Day!

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1 reply by The Radical Individualist
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