Who Drew That Line?
And why did they draw it?
[This is published simultaneously at Individualists Unite! and The Radical Individualist]
It is the day before the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Some deride it because it is less than perfect, that it’s signers were also less than perfect.
Others admire it for being the best the signers could do in trying times. It is the first document in recent history to proclaim that the rights of the individual exceed that of the rulers. It proclaims that governments answer to the people, and not the other way around.
We take that so for granted today that we forget that our founding fathers invented that concept, ratified it the document, and SIGNED it, putting their very lives on the line. The Declaration of Independence was a giant leap forward in recognizing the right of the person over the government.
Less than perfect? Yes. Could you have done better, in that time? What document are you prepared to sign, if signing it could cost you your life?
A free people should never all agree. Otherwise, what is the point of freedom? It is in totalitarian societies that everyone agrees, or else…
But it is our freedom only to choose for ourselves, not to dictate to others.
For a free society to function well, we must be leaders of ourselves, not followers of others.
With that in mind, I offer:
Who Drew That Line?
a poem
by Chip Kussmaul
Who drew that line?
Who drew that line
That I was told
I must never cross?
*
Who decides such things,
And why?
*
I asked around
About
That Line
And all whom I met
Declared to me we must
Never cross
That line.
*
Why not,
I asked, and always
This one reply:
“Because there’s devils
And dragons and such
And they will eat you
Alive!”
*
“Have you seen them?”
I asked, and they all
Say they have.
“How have you seen them?”
I asked, “If you’ve
Never crossed
That line?”
*
“We see them from the
Distance,”
They say. “And
We know
Because we have been told.”
“Who has told you
This?” I asked.
“How do they know?”
*
“These are learned experts,”
They say. “We can trust
Them; but do not
Trust those on the
Other side of
That line.”
*
I believed them
For a while.
But I looked,
I listened.
I saw myth
And I saw fear,
And I heard
Absurdities
About those
People
On the
Other side of
That line.
*
I decided I must
See for myself.
On hands and knees,
Head down.
Stomach dragging
On the ground,
I slid inconspicuously across
That line.
*
I was discovered.
But I was not seized,
Or abused
Or threatened.
I was simply asked,
“Why do you slither
On your belly with your
Head down?”
There were no
Dragons.
They were not
Devils.
I looked like them
And they looked
Like me.
I stood up,
Walked among them
And went about
My business.
All was fine,
But they cautioned me;
“You must never cross
That line.”
*
I asked why.
“Because there’s devils
And dragons and such
And they will eat you
Alive!”
*
I know now.
There are no devils,
No dragons
And they will not eat you
On either side of
That line.
*
What I still
Don’t know is,
Who drew
That line,
And why?
The United States of America is arguably the freest country in the world today, not in spite of the Declaration of Independence, but because of it. That freedom is not just a right, it is a responsibility.
Happy 250th to us!
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