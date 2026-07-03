[This is published simultaneously at Individualists Unite! and The Radical Individualist]

It is the day before the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Some deride it because it is less than perfect, that it’s signers were also less than perfect.

Others admire it for being the best the signers could do in trying times. It is the first document in recent history to proclaim that the rights of the individual exceed that of the rulers. It proclaims that governments answer to the people, and not the other way around.

We take that so for granted today that we forget that our founding fathers invented that concept, ratified it the document, and SIGNED it, putting their very lives on the line. The Declaration of Independence was a giant leap forward in recognizing the right of the person over the government.

Less than perfect? Yes. Could you have done better, in that time? What document are you prepared to sign, if signing it could cost you your life?

A free people should never all agree. Otherwise, what is the point of freedom? It is in totalitarian societies that everyone agrees, or else…

But it is our freedom only to choose for ourselves, not to dictate to others.

For a free society to function well, we must be leaders of ourselves, not followers of others.

With that in mind, I offer:

Who Drew That Line?

a poem

by Chip Kussmaul

Who drew that line?

Who drew that line

That I was told

I must never cross?

*

Who decides such things,

And why?

*

I asked around

About

That Line

And all whom I met

Declared to me we must

Never cross

That line.

*

Why not,

I asked, and always

This one reply:

“Because there’s devils

And dragons and such

And they will eat you

Alive!”

*

“Have you seen them?”

I asked, and they all

Say they have.

“How have you seen them?”

I asked, “If you’ve

Never crossed

That line?”

*

“We see them from the

Distance,”

They say. “And

We know

Because we have been told.”

“Who has told you

This?” I asked.

“How do they know?”

*

“These are learned experts,”

They say. “We can trust

Them; but do not

Trust those on the

Other side of

That line.”

*

I believed them

For a while.

But I looked,

I listened.

I saw myth

And I saw fear,

And I heard

Absurdities

About those

People

On the

Other side of

That line.

*

I decided I must

See for myself.

On hands and knees,

Head down.

Stomach dragging

On the ground,

I slid inconspicuously across

That line.

*

I was discovered.

But I was not seized,

Or abused

Or threatened.

I was simply asked,

“Why do you slither

On your belly with your

Head down?”

There were no

Dragons.

They were not

Devils.

I looked like them

And they looked

Like me.

I stood up,

Walked among them

And went about

My business.

All was fine,

But they cautioned me;

“You must never cross

That line.”

*

I asked why.

“Because there’s devils

And dragons and such

And they will eat you

Alive!”

*

I know now.

There are no devils,

No dragons

And they will not eat you

On either side of

That line.

*

What I still

Don’t know is,

Who drew

That line,

And why?

The United States of America is arguably the freest country in the world today, not in spite of the Declaration of Independence, but because of it. That freedom is not just a right, it is a responsibility.

Happy 250th to us!

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