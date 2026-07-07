What Do You Get Excited About?

What do you become excited about? Why? Chances are, you’ve watched some athletic contest, baseball, basketball, football, the other football, or some other contest. Why did you watch? If you played, why did you play?

Silly question? Seriously. Why do you watch/play?

Those sports accomplish nothing. They don’t heal the sick, build housing or bring in a crop. They are useless. And they are the most exciting thing that most of us ever experience.

I was reading Sam Alaimo’s Substack, and it made me think. Sam is a retired Navy Seal. Needless to say, he has seen excitement far beyond that of a football game. Which is not to say that football games bore him. But he has been places. He has found his way thru enemy territory where people are hell-bent on killing him. I’d say a football game pales in comparison.

Sam asks an obvious question. Most of us live in a safe, secure world, where the highest threat level we experience is being behind in the fourth quarter. Many/most of us have jobs that are not essential. I include me in that. Although I have contributed in some very worthwhile ways, most of what I have done professionally is not essential to the well-being of our society. I don’t feel too guilty about that. I am happy to live in such a productive society that the majority of jobs could go unfilled, and we would all still be just fine.

I hope you know that it wasn’t that long ago when survival was a hit or miss kind of thing.

While most of my work was not essential, it was challenging. Failure stared me in the face constantly. It’s not a comfortable feeling, but it sure makes you feel relevant. You know that what you do and how you do it is not superfluous; it is essential to success.

So, in a very second-hand way, I get what Sam is saying. He has has done things in which failure is fatal. In a smaller but similar way, much of what I have done was dangerous, potentially fatal. But mostly, failure meant going broke or getting sued. That’s bad enough. And it’s enough to make you very conscientious.

Many people experience little to none of that. What threats to their well-being does a teacher experience? Not much. I can say that from experience. I was a teacher in a previous life. And if a teacher has never professionally experienced any greater angst than the loss of a football game, then what can they teach? Can they, will they, teach of calculated risks? Probably not. Will they teach to seek safe, secure ways to exist? Probably.

If your idea of an immediate threat is that you are facing a layoff, you don’t know how good you’ve got it. If your idea of safe and secure is when your political party is in control, you have no idea what self-reliance really is.

We have a sense that something ain’t right. We look for the cause of that angst, and find little or nothing which constitutes a serious threat. So we make stuff up. We need the excitement. Racism. Fascism. Kings. Voter suppression.

Think about these things. Are you concerned about them? Why? Based on what? Show me the black person who was properly qualified to vote, who could not vote. Show me the capable black plumber, electrician, doctor, nurse, who cannot get a job that pays equal to what a white person makes. While you’re at it, show me the white history major who gets hired instead of the black MBA for an executive position in the business world. Unless the white history major is a woman and the MBA is male. Then it might be a toss-up…Nah, the MBA still gets the job. We make stuff up. We can’t just live our lives; we need a cause. We need a challenge, not mere existence. One way to do that is to become a Navy Seal. Another way to do that is to go into business for yourself, with no safety net. If you fail, tough. No one is there to pick up the pieces and put you back together.

For many, the only way to feel vital is to make up causes. Climate change. Voting. Racism. None of these causes is really what activists want you to think they are. They are just a means of feeling vital, essential, for people who face essentially no real challenges. That, and football.

So, what do you do for a living, and why? If your answer is that you work to make the money that you need to go do the things you want to do, I think that makes sense. With a little luck, your work is enjoyable, rewarding, plus you get paid.

But do not presume that the world desperately needs you and what you do. If you are a fireman, it would be a yes. Or a brain surgeon. Plumber, absolutely. But, statistically speaking, your job is probably not all that essential. Don’t make yourself out to be more relevant than you are. Or, if you desire to be relevant, do it the best possible way; touch people around you. Volunteer as a tutor, or Big Brother or Big Sister. Coach a youth sports team. The possibilities are all around you. The planet will wait, I promise.

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