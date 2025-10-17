Individualists Unite!

Individualists Unite!

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James Ron's avatar
James Ron
Oct 17, 2025

Like adding insult to injury to the workers. When visiting my grandfolks in West Virginia as a kid, I saw the closing down of towns due to the coal industry changes. Few survived. Very well done, Chip.

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E. Grogan's avatar
E. Grogan
Oct 17, 2025

WOW, this is an amazing piece of writing, both the story and the commentary at the end. Thank you for this! I agree with you 100% on this. I'm not from blue collar family, my dad owned his own business and was white collar and I grew up working in his office. But my best friend's dad was blue collar who owned his own air conditioning business and I've known a number of blue collar folks - good people, hard-working, they pay their taxes, are honest and love their families. I have huge respect for blue collar workers, they help to keep our country running. I grew up in 50s and 60s and watched as factories were closed down and business was sent overseas. I remember when America made most of everything we used. Then slowly, the factories shut down and we started getting imports from China and the quality of the products went downhill. More and more blue collar workers became unemployed, and it was harder and harder to get a job for them. The thing is most men don't complain much when they are on hard times, they keep it to themselves and suffer hugely. How many articles have we come across about the loss of blue collar jobs and what happens to these men and their families? I can't remember even one article I've read about this.

Our blue collar workers deserve better and so do their families.

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