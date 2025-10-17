Winds of Change

a short story

by Chip Kussmaul

They say that nothing good happens after 2:00 am. Call me Mr. 2:05.

“Just one more Scotch,” Dexter said to Sonny.

“Every friggin’ Saturday it’s the same with you guys. ‘Just one more, Sonny.’”

“And every friggin’ Saturday you pour us just one more,” Dexter retorted, sounding more sober than he was.

Sonny poured. We drank them down. Sonny replaced the bottle on the shelf, by memory, without turning away from us. He set a forearm on the counter and learned into us. “There’s your one more. Now, I’ve got a wife to go home to. You losers go wherever it is that you go to.”

“And a pleasant good evening to you, too, Sonny,” I said. I took my witty sarcasm to be ample indication that I was still in full control of my faculties.

Dexter and Lenny and I stepped out into the chill autumn night. “Anyplace else still open?” asked Dexter.

“The Seven-Eleven. They never close,” I offered.

“My kind of place,” observed Lenny.

With no further discussion, we started the two blocks to the Seven-Eleven on Eighth Street. I can’t remember if we got there or not. Pretty sure we did. Anyway, here we are, in our home away from home, bright and early.

“What is it with you clowns? You’d think you’d learn,” said Sergeant Kincaid.

“Never mind that,” said Lenny. “What’s for breakfast?”

The sergeant shook his head. “You guys used to be pretty straight up. Remember? Before the plant closed down. You three were a big part of the operation. Now look at you. The rest of the town has mostly held up. Why can’t you?”

“And why should we?” I responded, somewhat indignantly. “I spend most of the week sober, and for what? So I can be ready for a job, in case one finally comes along? We’ve put in our time. Given it our best. Right guys?”

Lenny and Dexter vociferously affirmed my observation.

Sargent Kincaid shrugged. “Your funeral.” He realized his faux pas. “Sorry, Dexter. I had forgotten about your wife. Lovely woman.”

Dexter looked more intense than he had in years. And then cried.

“Look what you’ve done,” Lenny said to Kincaid.

“You know I didn’t mean anything by it. Just wasn’t thinking for a moment. Look, you guys want out? Get out. The judge will just have to find somebody else to lecture tomorrow. But for God’s sake, get yourselves together.”

I looked at Lenny and Dexter. And at Kincaid. Yes, we should get it together. We should bust our asses all day, every day. For what? What’s left? The winds of change have swept through our little town. They’ve carried resourcefulness and hope and industriousness to some brand-new place.

They made us dig our own graves, made us break down the plant’s machinery to move overseas.

“I didn’t want to make you do this,” said Carl, the plant superintendent, “But you’re the only ones who know how.”

This story was an assignment from my writing group. We were to write a short story of less than 500 words, and include the line, “I didn’t want to make you do this.”

It’s interesting and enlightening to be given an assignment like this. I would never have written this story without it, yet this isn’t just some recapitulation of someone else’s ideas. I more or less made it up as I went along, and didn’t know the ending very much before I wrote it.

I don’t always intend it, but I’m never surprised when I find myself writing about middle class workers. We are a forgotten and ignored lot. I know the world of professional education, and I know the world of construction. I know life in a rural farm town and life in a big city, blocks from a major university. I spent my first two years of college in engineering school, and my second two in a liberal arts school.

I say with no apprehension that the really smart people are those who can wade into physical reality and manipulate it to our advantage, and not get killed doing it. Liberal arts school is sissy school. Sorry, but it’s true. That doesn’t make it worthless, but those who know little more than what liberal arts schools teach should recognize how little they know.

Our governments have bailed out on the blue collar middle class, shipped it overseas. And so I have bailed out on governments. Bring the blue collar jobs back to America, and ship the politicians overseas. I guarantee a much freer, more economically stable, fundamentally happier America.

Ko-Fi

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