Individualists Unite!

Individualists Unite!

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James Ron's avatar
James Ron
Apr 4Edited

Oh, I can see something like this happening. Pretty funny. I look forward to more on your new Substack.

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Jim Cummings's avatar
Jim Cummings
Apr 4

Funny story, Chip. I have similar memories of misguided exploits with my brother--except I am the elder who did most of the misguiding.

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