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The Legendary Donut Stomping Incident

a short story

by Chip Kussmaul

Let me say at the outset, that it’s all my brother, Wes’, fault. I was only five. I could not be expected, at that age, to exercise good judgment. Wes, on the other hand, was all of seven years old, and should have known better.

But that’s Wes for you. Always with the big ideas. Was then, is now. At five years old, and with Wes being the only brother I had, I had no way to know that many of his grand plans were best left in the planning stages.

And I should mention my father, who I will from now on refer to as Dad. None of this was his fault, but still, he was the one with a proclivity for donuts. Sure, we all liked them, but my mother (Mom) only bothered to stop at the baker for donuts because of Dad’s inclinations. Except for that, there would have been no donuts to stomp. So, at least to an extent, he also bears some responsibility.

But back to Wes, the chief instigator. I was always tagging along with him. He was wise beyond my years, and I had implicit faith in his judgement. We built things out of scrap lumber and old tools. We built birdhouses that birds couldn’t get into. We built airplanes that didn’t fly. We explored the universe, which consisted of a stream at the end of the street, and a vacant lot with a neat old abandoned car. We’d take turns ‘driving’. Well, mostly, Wes drove. He said I was too young. I had no way of knowing that he was, too. We could almost hear the crowds at the Indy 500 as we raced around the oval in our imaginations.

I learned much from my wise brother, it’s true. But the thing to recognize is that I never had the chance to form my own opinions, develop my own perspectives, because Wes was always there, calling the shots. No one had told me that I had choices. I went where Wes went, did what he did.

And so it happened, one memorable morning, a Tuesday I believe, that my mother returned from grocery shopping. Gentlemen that we were, Wes and I helped to bring groceries in from the car and place them on the kitchen counter. I remember this well, because I had only recently matured to the point of being able to see over the top of the counter. And there among the other packages was the bag of still warm donuts that she had picked up from the baker.

Fate has its ways. We were putting things away, and were about done, when the phone rang. Mom told Wes, and I still remember after all those years, she said, “Wes, see to the donuts.” She then went into the hall, around the corner and sat at the phone desk to answer. It was her Aunt Sally. They liked to talk. I really couldn’t relate to those conversations, although Mom was usually quite engaged.

But back to those donuts. Back to Wes ‘seeing to them.’ I was pretty sure, even at my young age, that Mom meant for Wes to put them in the cupboard. Wes thought differently. He always thought differently.

“She said to see to them. Well, I’m seeing them, right here. If I put them in the cupboard, I won’t be able to see them. So I can’t put them in the cupboard.”

I was pretty sure that his logic was flawed. Had I been aware that there was such a thing as logic, I would have been sure of it.

“Mom just means put the donuts away,” I said. “That’s what she meant.”

“That’s not what she said. She said to see to the donuts, so I have to see to the donuts.”

I had no answer to that. I merely observed as Wes contemplated possibilities. Things tend to go bad when Wes contemplates possibilities. I know that now.

Wes looked into the bag. “These donuts are awful fluffy. There’s something wrong with them.” He held the bag open for me. “See?”

“They’re supposed to be that way,” I said with a five year-old’s level of conviction.

“No, they’re not. They’re too fluffy. When Dad gets home and sees them fluffy like this, he’ll be upset.”

“No, he won’t,” I said. I based this on nothing. It just seemed true.

“Yes, he will. He doesn’t like them like this.”

“You sure?”

“Of course I’m sure.”

We both regarded the donuts with concern.

“We should flatten them out,” Wes concluded.

“How?”

Wes seemed to have a ready answer. He always had a ready answer. “We’ll put them on the floor and stomp them flat, that’s how.”

I wasn’t so sure, “We should ask Mom.”

“She’s on the phone with Aunt Sally.”

“We can still ask.”

“Why should we? Do you think she’s got any better way to stomp them?”

He had me there. “Still, you should ask.”

Wes gave me his ‘younger brother is so dumb’ look. “OK. Just for you, I’ll ask.”

We proceeded out of the kitchen, Wes with the bag of donuts in hand, into the hallway and stood before Mom. At this moment she appeared quite engaged with Aunt Sally on the phone. We waited patiently. She remained engaged.

“Mom…” Wes offered.

Still no acknowledgement from Mom.

“Mom, we were wondering if the best way to flatten the donuts would be to put them on the floor and stomp them.”

It was an honest, straight forward question, for sure.

Mom responded, “OK, fine.”

And this is where it gets a little confusing. Later discussions centered around the possibility that Mom had said ‘OK, fine’ to her aunt concerning whatever they were discussing. But how were we to know?

Wes led me into the kitchen, and we meticulously laid out the donuts on the floor. I put mine in the center of each of the tiles. I’ve always had an artist’s eye. Wes was more haphazard. Anyway, it took us no time at all to stomp the donuts flatter than pancakes. I have to say, I was proud of my work.

Mom, apparently having concerns about the stomping sounds, left Aunt Sally in midsentence and came into the kitchen. One look in her face, and I could tell there was a problem.

“What in heaven’s name do you think you’re doing!”

“Stomping donuts,” Wes responded as if it was obvious.

“What on earth for?”

“Because Dad likes them flat.”

The conversation carried on for a while. It was finally concluded that Dad did not like his donuts stomped. Who knew?

It’s been many years since the Legendary Donut Stomping Incident transpired. As is often the case, the anger and upset has, over the years, morphed into humor and understanding. And, over the years, I’ve become somewhat less inclined to follow Wes around and to imitate what he does.

And I can never eat a donut, or even pass a donut shop, without a little grin finding its way onto my face.

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