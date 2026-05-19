The 65 Project
Just one part of the attempted silent coup...
A few days ago I had an interesting conversation with a gentleman concerning the effort by lawyers to take Trump down. That covers a lot of territory, but I will focus only on the following:
I couldn’t remember the name of the group which was formed explicitly to destroy Trump’s legitimate right to challenge the 2020 election, so I asked Duck AI to find the name. The following conversation ensued. Note, thru it all, that Duck AI is trying to lead me away from involving democrats in any of this, when they were in fact behind the whole ugly scenario.
Isn’t that sweet? AI appreciates my patience in helping get this right. Here’s what’s really going on: This AI did not make any mistakes. This AI was following the algorithm, which clearly wants it to lead people away from knowledge of democrat involvement in the 65 Project. It was like pulling teeth to get it to admit that it was, basically, lying its ass off.
OK, I might be wrong about that…I have no idea if AI has an ass.
It wanted me to believe that the 65 Project was a conservative effort when it was in fact perpetrated by the democrat machine. It was an effort to stomp all over everyone’s’ right to legal representation. It further wanted us to believe that there was something inherently unethical, illegal and unconstitutional about challenging an election. That is full-strength bullshit. Both parties have been challenging elections for as long as there have been elections. Trump did NOTHING wrong. It doesn’t matter how you want it to be, that is how it is.
Here’s my take on the 65 Project. The ‘Project’ is further proof that the democrat machine knows no bounds. They have wanted to shut Trump up, any way they can, for over ten solid years. The term lawfare goes back aways, but you may be aware that it gets used much more these days.
Here’s a quote from Wikipedia:
“Detractors have alternately begun to define the term (lawfare) as, “An attempt to damage or delegitimize an opponent, or to deter an individual’s usage of their legal rights”. The term may refer to the use of legal systems and principles against an enemy, such as by damaging or delegitimizing them, wasting their time, energy, and money (e.g., by bringing strategic lawsuits against public participation, or SLAPP), or winning a public relations victory. Alternatively, it may describe a tactic used by repressive regimes to label and discourage civil society or individuals from claiming their legal rights via national or international legal systems.”
Yup, that’s what they did, all right. What are you going to do about it? Here’s a suggestion. As Trump goes after the slime of DC, John Brennan, Merrick Garland, James Comey, et al, let him. Do not complain as he goes after Alvin Bragg, Fani Willis, and Leticia James. Do not buy the “Who? Me?” crap from the progressive left. Yes, them.
Ethical government is hanging by a thread. It’s up to you.
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I guess given the cast of characters involved in the training of the LLM's we shouldn't be surprised that they are progressively biased. What is surprising though, is the propensity to lie by omission, cherry-pick facts and misrepresent positions (eg; conservative news outlets supported the 65 project by virtue of having reported on it.) I find the apologies and the backtracking it does to be downright spooky.
As far as prosecuting the bad guys (Brennan, Comey, Garland and all the hack DA's) I'm all for it but the media will portray it as retribution and "an attack on our democracy." I'm not confident that enough people know what has really been going on ever since that golden escalator ride.
WOW!!! You really uncovered a huge rabbit hole here - HUGE THANK YOU for all the hard work you must have put into this article!! I don't use AI precisely because of what you uncovered - IOW it can't be relied upon to tell the truth. Sadly, vast majority of folks don't ever do much research and if they do they stop after reading the first thing they find on the internet, rather than checking out a number of sources. As a researcher for 30 years or more, I do know one has to check out numerous sources, not just one. My dad, when he was a young man, was a journalist at L.A. Times right after he was in WW2. He told me when I was a kid: good reporting requires you have 2 SOLID sources of info when you report. I've always remembered that and years ago I figured out that you need to check much more than just 2 solid sources - which may or may not be solid sources.
I will be disseminating this article as far and wide as I can, it is proof that there are numerous lies on the internet and we all need to be very careful of what we read and use discernment.
"Truth is the first casualty of war." So very true. When I went to look for the author of this phrase, I found numerous attributions - which further proves you can't always trust what you find on the internet. Sir, I can't thank you enough for this article!