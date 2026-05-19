Individualists Unite!

Individualists Unite!

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Jim Cummings's avatar
Jim Cummings
May 19

I guess given the cast of characters involved in the training of the LLM's we shouldn't be surprised that they are progressively biased. What is surprising though, is the propensity to lie by omission, cherry-pick facts and misrepresent positions (eg; conservative news outlets supported the 65 project by virtue of having reported on it.) I find the apologies and the backtracking it does to be downright spooky.

As far as prosecuting the bad guys (Brennan, Comey, Garland and all the hack DA's) I'm all for it but the media will portray it as retribution and "an attack on our democracy." I'm not confident that enough people know what has really been going on ever since that golden escalator ride.

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1 reply by The Radical Individualist
E. Grogan's avatar
E. Grogan
May 19

WOW!!! You really uncovered a huge rabbit hole here - HUGE THANK YOU for all the hard work you must have put into this article!! I don't use AI precisely because of what you uncovered - IOW it can't be relied upon to tell the truth. Sadly, vast majority of folks don't ever do much research and if they do they stop after reading the first thing they find on the internet, rather than checking out a number of sources. As a researcher for 30 years or more, I do know one has to check out numerous sources, not just one. My dad, when he was a young man, was a journalist at L.A. Times right after he was in WW2. He told me when I was a kid: good reporting requires you have 2 SOLID sources of info when you report. I've always remembered that and years ago I figured out that you need to check much more than just 2 solid sources - which may or may not be solid sources.

I will be disseminating this article as far and wide as I can, it is proof that there are numerous lies on the internet and we all need to be very careful of what we read and use discernment.

"Truth is the first casualty of war." So very true. When I went to look for the author of this phrase, I found numerous attributions - which further proves you can't always trust what you find on the internet. Sir, I can't thank you enough for this article!

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