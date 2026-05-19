A few days ago I had an interesting conversation with a gentleman concerning the effort by lawyers to take Trump down. That covers a lot of territory, but I will focus only on the following:

I couldn’t remember the name of the group which was formed explicitly to destroy Trump’s legitimate right to challenge the 2020 election, so I asked Duck AI to find the name. The following conversation ensued. Note, thru it all, that Duck AI is trying to lead me away from involving democrats in any of this, when they were in fact behind the whole ugly scenario.

Isn’t that sweet? AI appreciates my patience in helping get this right. Here’s what’s really going on: This AI did not make any mistakes. This AI was following the algorithm, which clearly wants it to lead people away from knowledge of democrat involvement in the 65 Project. It was like pulling teeth to get it to admit that it was, basically, lying its ass off.

OK, I might be wrong about that…I have no idea if AI has an ass.

It wanted me to believe that the 65 Project was a conservative effort when it was in fact perpetrated by the democrat machine. It was an effort to stomp all over everyone’s’ right to legal representation. It further wanted us to believe that there was something inherently unethical, illegal and unconstitutional about challenging an election. That is full-strength bullshit. Both parties have been challenging elections for as long as there have been elections. Trump did NOTHING wrong. It doesn’t matter how you want it to be, that is how it is.

Here’s my take on the 65 Project. The ‘Project’ is further proof that the democrat machine knows no bounds. They have wanted to shut Trump up, any way they can, for over ten solid years. The term lawfare goes back aways, but you may be aware that it gets used much more these days.

Here’s a quote from Wikipedia:

“Detractors have alternately begun to define the term (lawfare) as, “An attempt to damage or delegitimize an opponent, or to deter an individual’s usage of their legal rights”. The term may refer to the use of legal systems and principles against an enemy, such as by damaging or delegitimizing them, wasting their time, energy, and money (e.g., by bringing strategic lawsuits against public participation, or SLAPP), or winning a public relations victory. Alternatively, it may describe a tactic used by repressive regimes to label and discourage civil society or individuals from claiming their legal rights via national or international legal systems.”

Yup, that’s what they did, all right. What are you going to do about it? Here’s a suggestion. As Trump goes after the slime of DC, John Brennan, Merrick Garland, James Comey, et al, let him. Do not complain as he goes after Alvin Bragg, Fani Willis, and Leticia James. Do not buy the “Who? Me?” crap from the progressive left. Yes, them.

Ethical government is hanging by a thread. It’s up to you.

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