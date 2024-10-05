Individualists Unite!

Individualists Unite!

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Jim Cummings's avatar
Jim Cummings
Oct 6, 2024

I was going to say "heartbreaking" but Jim and his wife were realistic about their stage in life so I'll just say beautiful and bittersweet. Very well done sir.

Also can relate to the dog conundrum.

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James Ron's avatar
James Ron
Oct 5, 2024

Very nice!

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