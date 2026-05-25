Individualists Unite!

Individualists Unite!

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Erin Pyper, MSW's avatar
Erin Pyper, MSW
May 29Edited

“Memorial Day commemorates those who died in service of our country. No need for politics, right now; these are PEOPLE; fathers, husbands, brothers, democrats and republicans. They deserve our respect and consideration.” Thank you for saying the quiet part out loud. We need to do more to respect those who served in the military.

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Jim Cummings's avatar
Jim Cummings
May 25

Thanks for re posting this, Chip. The true purpose of the day must not be forgotten.

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