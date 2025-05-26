[I am reposting this from it’s initial posting, one year ago. Let’s never forget what Memorial Day is, over and above a day off and a chance to grill out.]

Abe Lincoln gives me a smile while he waits to give the speech that closes the ceremony.

Steve and Lisa Ball sang civil war “hits” from the civil war. Steve told the history of how each song came to be. As with music today, the songs relate to events happening at the time. Several are still familiar today. The couple were excellent.

All of the above are descendants of civil war soldiers and are members today of the General William H Lytle Camp, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War. The flags in the ground to the right mark gravestones of civil war soldiers. Spring Grove Cemetery is the final resting place of about sixty Northern generals, and of three presidents.

After firing a salute, soldiers turn their rifles muzzle down into the ground and rest their hands and head on the butt of their rifle. This, in honor of those who died in the civil war. They are hard to see in the photo. They are to the left of the USA flag.

We tend to treat holidays as an extra day off. Don’t you love those three day weekends?! But they should be more than that. Memorial Day commemorates those who died in service of our country. No need for politics, right now; these are PEOPLE; fathers, husbands, brothers, democrats and republicans. They deserve our respect and consideration. Please remember them always, not just once a year.

Also, please consider listening to the podcast below. I make some personal observations about Memorial Day and of civil war ancestors of both Jan and me.

As John Donne says, “Ask not for whom the bell tolls…”

0:00 -15:34

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