Individualists Unite!

Individualists Unite!

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Up2nfg's avatar
Up2nfg
7h

I wanted to find truth. So put YOUR sentence in a search--->. "Now the very organizations that sought to end racism practice it. THIS: Schools, universities, businesses directly violate the laws that were made to stop racism." I need only find this one lie to disregard the rest. "exclusion of Black people is one of the original tenets of higher education. We may be 200 years removed from emancipation, but whiteness still reigns supreme." https://dornsife.usc.edu/eri/2024/06/18/blog-institutional-racism-in-higher-education/

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Jim Cummings's avatar
Jim Cummings
5h

"Today, the very people who claim that it is censorship when taxpayers do not buy them a book, are the same people who claim the right to keep certain speakers from speaking on college campuses."

I live in Florida. Opponents of our governor often accuse him of banning books. The distinction you make is an important one.

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