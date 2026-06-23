Marching On

MLK talked of having been to the mountaintop and seeing all there is to see. It’s a great metaphor that’s been used by others in various contexts.

Another common metaphor is that of marching forward for the cause, sometimes literally, often philosophically. Susan B Anthony literally marched with her companions for the right of woman to vote, fifty years after former (male) slaves had already received that right. It took constant effort but she did finally succeed.

Civil rights activism didn’t start with MLK, but he was one of the most significant people involved. He marched with thousands of others for equal rights.

Woman’s rights similarly followed such a course. Millions marched. Equal pay for equal work. Equal consideration under the law. Thousands maybe millions marched for that. I’m old enough that I don’t need to read history books about this, I experienced it first hand.

I’ve mentioned two metaphors; climbing the mountain to see the big picture from the top, and marching forward for your cause. What if we combine the two metaphors? If you march stridently up to the top of the mountain, and if you don’t know when to stop, you end up marching right down the other side.

There is a long history of racism in the USA. It has been entrenched, and it has been disrupted. Arguably MLK was the biggest disruptor. His marches brought about desegregation not just by law but within our own minds. Again, I don’t need a history book, I was there. It was not just the laws that changed it was people’s mindsets that changed, and he changed them.

The civil rights movement made it to the mountain top. But it didn’t know enough to stop marching. And now the anti-racists are the racists. Now the very organizations that sought to end racism practice it. Schools, universities, businesses directly violate the laws that were made to stop racism. They deliberately seek to consider race as part of their admissions and employment practices. In today’s world, in today’s America, these are the most racist people there are.

Schools, universities and businesses practice this racism every bit as proudly as the KKK did, and don’t even sense the irony.

Susan B Anthony marched to gain the vote for women. And she achieved it. But there was more to be done. Equal pay, equal consideration. Again, I can personally remember when women weren’t lawyers, were hardly seen in the executive offices except as secretaries, and only rarely ran for higher office. But the woman’s movement made it to the top of the mountain.

They achieved, not just by law but by custom, the equality that they sought. But they kept on marching. And now feminists are the sexists.

They are the ones who insist that there are jobs that should go to women. Only a generation ago they complained of the imbalance of male to females in colleges and universities. Today there’s an imbalance, but it goes the other way, more women than men. Do they seek to reset the balance? Not at all. It’s going their way and as long as the bigotry goes their way it’s OK.

The movements have gone to the mountain top and descended into the gutter. We now have DEI, a practice that has been instituted under the guise of eliminating racism and sexism when in fact it is the predominate sexist, racist practice in America today.

Again, I’ve lived it. I saw hatred and intolerance in the 1960s and I see it now. I saw it in the KKK and in the Dixiecrats. I saw it in a prevailing practice, to some extent even in my own mind, of justification for separating races and genders where there was no justification. I see the bigotry today, but not from the same people. Today the sexists are woman, woman who speak of masculinity only with the modifier ‘toxic’. They fail to see the sad irony of condemning men for being assertive and aggressive, when they are necessary aspects of succeeding in business. In some people’s minds, while men should have to work their way to the top, women should be placed there.

Business is not a garden club, not a discussion group. It is competitive. Accept it, or stay out of it.

Similarly for racism. The very people who condemned racism in the 1960s now practice it. Even as they condemn whites for associating with each other and allegedly freezing blacks out of jobs, blacks and their supporters openly practice the racism that they condemn. Black businesses stress that they are black and strive to hire primarily black employees.

Pay some conscious attention to the media that you are exposed to incessantly. See how many news stories and shows have flattering stories about women-owned this or black-owned that. Now try to find a story about a man-owned this or white-owned that. Try to find a story about poverty that centers around white men, as if there are no poor white men. When we hear the word poverty, our minds are conditioned to think of black people and women.

But there is news reporting about white men. There are two kinds of white men according to the media. There are the white men who, by the mere act of being employers and landlords, and of expecting tenants and employees to keep up their end of the bargain, are considered by the media to be racist and sexist. The other white men that the media highlight are the apologists. These are the good white men. Not entirely good, because they are of course sexist and racist, but at least they admit it. We call this woke.

And there’s the fight against censorship. I think some don’t know the history. Once upon a time, some governments in the USA censored the publication of some works. You couldn’t buy these books because governments wouldn’t let anybody sell them. That just does not happen anymore, but that is what censorship really was. Whether a school decides to offer certain books is a choice, not censorship. If parents and taxpayers weigh in, that is their right. If, for any reason, books are withheld from a library by anybody besides government, that is a choice. If you want your kids to read that book, go buy it. If any government attempts to restrict you from buying it, get back to me. I’ll march that picket line right along with you.

Today, the very people who claim that it is censorship when taxpayers do not buy them a book, are the same people who claim the right to keep certain speakers from speaking on college campuses. They are the same people who believe that assassinating people is a justifiable thing to do, to keep them from saying what they don’t want other people to hear. And it has never occurred to them that they are the censors. Adolf Hitler had nothing on them.

I’ve lived long enough to see the entire progression marching up one side and then marching right back down the other side. The oppressed are now the oppressor. Our schools don’t educate, they indoctrinate. Students no longer learn science they learn scientism. They learn that slavery is entirely the fault of white Europeans, in total disregard for factual history. They learn that all white people are racists no matter what, and that all blacks are victims, no matter what. This is a great philosophy, if you are totalitarian.

Taken together, this philosophy pushes back against any sense of individuality, and promotes servility. You can’t hope to succeed because the system is against you. Your only hope is to blindly follow Big Brother and to accept the nanny state.

Perhaps progressivism was good for something once, depending on how you define progressivism.

I didn’t want to make this about political parties, but Susan B Anthony had more support among Republicans than Democrats. The same for MLK. You may not have known this because they never taught you that in school. I think you know why.

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