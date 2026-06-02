Individualists Unite!

Individualists Unite!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
E. Grogan's avatar
E. Grogan
Jun 2

Your grandson sounds like a truly brilliant kid. Huge kudos to those who raised him. I'm just wondering: how old is he? I'm guessing he's 14 y.o. going on 99 y.o.

I think your grandson hit the bullseye with his message. There are those who will never be convinced that abortion is wrong, why waste our time on trying to convince those who will not hear? I know of a church nearby who decided to create a group who would help out young mothers who were unwed and became pregnant. Their work was to help find a family who wanted to adopt a baby, but also they wanted to provide a lot of support for those young women, which they did. They had meetings where they asked the mom how they could help, what she needed etc. Instead of looking down on her, they celebrated her and her decision to either keep the baby and raise him/her or to give up her baby for adoption into a good, loving family who would stay connected with her so she would know how her child was doing. I thought it was a very loving and kind way to handle the situation. Maybe that's what we should put our energy into instead of trying to convince those who will not hear.

Please thank your grandson for me for writing about this, he has made a very excellent point and is helping to shine a light on this important topic. He sounds like a very fine young man!

Reply
Share
4 replies by The Radical Individualist and others
Moebius Infinity's avatar
Moebius Infinity
Jun 5

Instead of fighting abortion it would be better to educate people. Irradicate child abuse, deal different with rapist.

Abortion will not go away, making it illegal will just create a very nasty black market.

We need humane solutions, not whip cracking legislations administered by inhumane bullshitters that say anything that fills their wallet.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 SezWhom · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture