Letter From My Grandson
They do grow up...
My grandson wrote a note to me earlier, concerning his views on abortion. This is not the first exchange we’ve had, but I think there’s some good thoughts here that others might find interesting.
My grandson said:
People using religion against abortion will get nowhere in the US due to laws regarding separation of Church and State. I am by no means saying I believe in abortion or respect anyone who does. I just find it ridiculous that these people think apologetics will change laws and convince normal people who happen to believe in child murder (actually ridiculous as it sounds, I’ve met quite a few folks who fit that description.)
We need to stop looking for evidence in the Bible. I know quite a bit about that book and I’m still not convinced it offers an opinion or doctrine on the issue. If we want to fight abortion, our best weapons are ethics, pathos, and above all, common sense. Like I said, religious doctrine, apologetics, and angry conservative-sounding arguments will get us nowhere.
Love,
M.
My response:
I agree with that. I’ve observed that people are much more inclined to do what feels right to them than to obey laws. With what I’ve seen lately, I agree with that attitude. Our lawmakers and our courts are a disgrace. I can not blindly state that we have any moral obligation to obey laws.
Murder is illegal, and nobody argues that it should be legal. Yet, murders persist. Making abortion illegal would not end abortions. They happened, even back when abortion was illegal.
It comes down to moral and ethical standards, and those cannot be successfully dictated to people. People need to be convinced, feel it within themselves. There are far fewer absolutes in this world than most people want to consider. Is killing always wrong? Is abortion always wrong? Or never wrong? Morality and ethics need room to breathe. Turning them into inviolable rules does not reinforce them, it diminishes them.
Whether you consider it relevant or not, one of Jesus’ chief messages was that God did not want us following rules for the sake of following rules. He wanted us to consider our own lives and the lives of others under the light of God’s love. But that light illuminates different things to different people. I don’t think you can convince the world that abortion is wrong, by proclaiming that abortion is wrong. You must make a convincing case. Dogmatism will work against you, not for you. You must listen, if you hope to be listened to. This approach is directly opposite to much of what you have experienced. But you know that much of what you have experienced is fundamentally flawed. Many people are not committed to convincing others; they are committed to convincing themselves. They live inside a shell, and they continually reinforce that shell, making it denser and denser, more and more impenetrable. They feel safer in there, but they add nothing to the quality of the life of anyone else. Don’t be like that.
Love,
Grampa
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Your grandson sounds like a truly brilliant kid. Huge kudos to those who raised him. I'm just wondering: how old is he? I'm guessing he's 14 y.o. going on 99 y.o.
I think your grandson hit the bullseye with his message. There are those who will never be convinced that abortion is wrong, why waste our time on trying to convince those who will not hear? I know of a church nearby who decided to create a group who would help out young mothers who were unwed and became pregnant. Their work was to help find a family who wanted to adopt a baby, but also they wanted to provide a lot of support for those young women, which they did. They had meetings where they asked the mom how they could help, what she needed etc. Instead of looking down on her, they celebrated her and her decision to either keep the baby and raise him/her or to give up her baby for adoption into a good, loving family who would stay connected with her so she would know how her child was doing. I thought it was a very loving and kind way to handle the situation. Maybe that's what we should put our energy into instead of trying to convince those who will not hear.
Please thank your grandson for me for writing about this, he has made a very excellent point and is helping to shine a light on this important topic. He sounds like a very fine young man!
Instead of fighting abortion it would be better to educate people. Irradicate child abuse, deal different with rapist.
Abortion will not go away, making it illegal will just create a very nasty black market.
We need humane solutions, not whip cracking legislations administered by inhumane bullshitters that say anything that fills their wallet.