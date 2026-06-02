M.W. Sloan

My grandson wrote a note to me earlier, concerning his views on abortion. This is not the first exchange we’ve had, but I think there’s some good thoughts here that others might find interesting.

My grandson said:

People using religion against abortion will get nowhere in the US due to laws regarding separation of Church and State. I am by no means saying I believe in abortion or respect anyone who does. I just find it ridiculous that these people think apologetics will change laws and convince normal people who happen to believe in child murder (actually ridiculous as it sounds, I’ve met quite a few folks who fit that description.)

We need to stop looking for evidence in the Bible. I know quite a bit about that book and I’m still not convinced it offers an opinion or doctrine on the issue. If we want to fight abortion, our best weapons are ethics, pathos, and above all, common sense. Like I said, religious doctrine, apologetics, and angry conservative-sounding arguments will get us nowhere.

Love,

M.

My response:

I agree with that. I’ve observed that people are much more inclined to do what feels right to them than to obey laws. With what I’ve seen lately, I agree with that attitude. Our lawmakers and our courts are a disgrace. I can not blindly state that we have any moral obligation to obey laws.

Murder is illegal, and nobody argues that it should be legal. Yet, murders persist. Making abortion illegal would not end abortions. They happened, even back when abortion was illegal.

It comes down to moral and ethical standards, and those cannot be successfully dictated to people. People need to be convinced, feel it within themselves. There are far fewer absolutes in this world than most people want to consider. Is killing always wrong? Is abortion always wrong? Or never wrong? Morality and ethics need room to breathe. Turning them into inviolable rules does not reinforce them, it diminishes them.

Whether you consider it relevant or not, one of Jesus’ chief messages was that God did not want us following rules for the sake of following rules. He wanted us to consider our own lives and the lives of others under the light of God’s love. But that light illuminates different things to different people. I don’t think you can convince the world that abortion is wrong, by proclaiming that abortion is wrong. You must make a convincing case. Dogmatism will work against you, not for you. You must listen, if you hope to be listened to. This approach is directly opposite to much of what you have experienced. But you know that much of what you have experienced is fundamentally flawed. Many people are not committed to convincing others; they are committed to convincing themselves. They live inside a shell, and they continually reinforce that shell, making it denser and denser, more and more impenetrable. They feel safer in there, but they add nothing to the quality of the life of anyone else. Don’t be like that.

Love,

Grampa

This site, Individualists Unite! is my essay site. To see my creative writing site, please go to The Radical Individualist. Here is the most recent entry. (While you’re there, why not subscribe?)

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