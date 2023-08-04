Individualists Unite!

Individualists Unite!

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The President is a Human Being's avatar
The President is a Human Being
Aug 5, 2023

Grandpa - This is Genius!!!

The more I learn about your views, the more I realize that you are one of the most thoughtful people I have ever met. This isn't to say that I agree with all of them, but I hold in high regard anyone who has used LOGIC and REASON to formulate their beliefs.

I think, with much irony, that many people on the Left of the political spectrum would peg you as a "Far-Right Conservative," whereas many on the Right would more accurately label you a Centrist.

The words "Liberal" and "Conservative" are just as confusing as the word "Free." I think someone can easily be both Liberal and Conservative - although many would violently disagree with me!

I think the word "Liberal" refers to anyone who can hear and consider the viewpoints of others. "Conservative" in Street English basically means "Limited tolerance for Bullshit."

I'm no Noah Webster, but I feel certain these definitions are spot-on. And I would argue that you need both to live a healthy life. When one outweighs another, things go down the tubes.

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