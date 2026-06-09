Hating the Hate

Hate is terrible, right? Should it be illegal? Hell, no.

Hate is a thought. If you make it illegal, it becomes a Thought Crime a la Orwell’s 1984. To enforce these laws, you need Thought Police a la 1984. So much for The Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave.

Still, hate is terrible, and we shouldn’t hate. Any progressive will tell you that.

But progressives need to hate. I don’t know why, but they do. What a conundrum! Haters who decry hate! Whatever can they do to resolve this issue? Easy, progressives have declared that they hate the haters.

Apparently, hating haters is OK.

So, all progressives need to do is declare that everyone they hate is a racist, a white supremacist, right wing extremist, or the ever popular, Fascist. Having declared that everyone they don’t like is one or all of these things, progressives can then hate the hate. They can then believe that Kimmel isn’t hate-baiting scum because he’s hating the hate. They can rationalize that shooting Trump and Charlie Kirk and a CEO is all justifiable, because they’re hating the hate. They can rationalize that the shredding of inner cities in ‘mostly peaceful protests’ is justifiable, because they’re hating the hate.

Progressivism is not known for its rationality. Really.

Have you ever heard a progressive think their way thru an issue rationally? “A baby in the womb is ‘biomass’, therefore abortion is not murder.” That’s not a thought process, that’s an excuse. “A woman must be believed.” So much for innocent until proved guilty as outlined in the constitution. “We must depose a legitimately elected president in order to save democracy.” That’s one of my favorite progressive non-sequiturs. “We need DEI to stop racism.” The implementation of DEI invariably consists of discriminating against white men. Oh, wait, no. DEI consists of FAVORING everyone who ISN’T a white male. So, you see, that’s different, right?

Hating the hate. To a perverted mind, that makes sense. Hitler was sure the Jews hated Germans, so hating the hate by the Jews was justifiable. BTW, Hitler was a progressive. Your progressive history teacher might have failed to tell you that.

Hating the hate. The lamebrained excuse that haters use to justify their hate. That’s how Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden, Maxine Waters, John Brennan, Merrick Garland and Ilhan Omar justify their hate.

All of the above is just my opinion. Decide for yourself whether it’s true.

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