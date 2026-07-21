Free Speech for Me

It’s tough being a teacher these days. Especially college teachers. Teachers are under assault from people insisting that educators teach subject matter that the teachers object to. Or the corollary, that educators must not teach what they want to teach.

How can anyone insist that a teacher must teach according to the dictates of others?

Let’s consider this issue.

College teachers are employees of the institution that hired them, just as journalists are employees of a publisher. No one would suggest that journalists have free reign to report however they please, and that the publisher has no right to control content. The fact is, the publisher has absolute right to control.

Teachers have no inherent right to teach in any manner contrary to the policies of their employer, the educational institution. If a teacher doesn’t like the restrictions, they can quit. But that’s not the end of it. The educational institutions generally receive all or part of their funding from government. That makes the government their boss. But wait, there’s more!

The citizens are the boss of government. Ultimately, the citizens pay the taxes that pay the teacher. That means the citizens have, thru their government, an entirely legitimate right to censor both the institution and the teacher.

Any teacher who doesn’t like that arrangement is free to work apart from any taxpayer funding. Institutions that don’t want to be regulated can likewise decline government funding. Some have in fact done this.

It bothers the hell out of me that school librarians claim harassment and totalitarianism when taxpayers and parents insist on certain books being removed from the library.

The librarian is an employee of these people. Ultimately, they decide, not the librarian. The librarian that doesn’t like this is free to work at a library that does not accept government funding.

Same for any teacher. In fact, many teachers teach at non-government funded schools for exactly that reason, often earning less than if they worked at a government school.

Where do teachers’ unions fit into this? They don’t. Unions represent the workers, not the people who make the decisions. Again, that would be the taxpayers.

The sick irony of all this is that taxpaying citizens and parents are made out to be the bogyman for having their own opinions and values, while over-indulged institutions and teachers claim superior rights that simply do not exist, either constitutionally or ethically.

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