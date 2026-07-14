Did Slavery Ever End?

I’ll bet you’re opposed to slavery. Ok, now for $50 and the chance to play for the Grand Prize, explain slavery.

That’s obvious, right? It’s when slave owners chain up black people, whip them, and force them to pick cotton. Right?

Well, yes. But is that the only slavery there is?

No.

Frederick Douglass was born a slave. Not unusual for the time, he grew up alongside the children of his masters. They played, interacted, leaving Douglass with no clue that he was a slave. Not until later, when he was older, and he was made aware that he would now be serving his former playmates, did Douglass become fully aware.

There was no ‘paperwork’ for Frederick. His family had been slaves to his master’s family for so many generations that nobody was sure who ‘owned’ him.

My point is, if you think slavery is cut and dried, literally black and white, you are mistaken. Sally Hemmings, famously known as a slave of Thomas Jefferson, and quite possibly the mother of some of his children, was the half-sister of Jefferson’s wife, Martha. Try to wrap your head around that!

When my wife and I visited Natchez a few years ago, we visited the historic home of William Johnson, a successful businessman in the period before the civil war. He was mulatto (bi-racial), and was very likely the son of his mother’s master, also named William Johnson. Although his father was white and free, his mother was a slave, and that made William a slave. But, over time, his father freed both his mother and William.

In legally freeing his slave, the elder Johnson had to affirm that she was self-sufficient, and that he would come to her aid if her situation changed. In other words, the court was not so concerned with the freeing of a slave, but with who would be responsible for her if freed. In other other words, the system saw itself as having a responsibility to slaves and their well-being. That contradicts much of what is taught today.

The son William went on to be a very successful businessman in Natchez, although being less than fully white, he did not have the standing that a white man had.

There are endless stories of slave masters and slave women bearing children. It’s not pretty, yet, from what I can tell, the relationships were usually consensual. Well, as consensual as it can be, when the woman is a slave.

That Thomas Jefferson was compassionate towards his slaves is irrefutable. Yes, there were the Simon Legrees as depicted in Uncle Tom’s cabin. But that same book mostly depicts compassionate consideration of slaves by their masters. Still, the book is intended to show the horrors of slavery, and succeeds. Uncle Tom’s Cabin is a slow but engaging read. You can learn a lot from it.

I started off asking you to explain slavery. Whips and chains are obvious. But what about when the masters and slaves live together, interact much like a family, much like a normal community? What then? Where is the line that we can easily see, that tells us what is slavery?

Frederick Douglass was not aware that he was a slave until he was older, and took measure, became aware. His fellow slaves apparently suffered no great angst at being enslaved.

Where is the line that we can easily see, that tells us what is slavery?

This may sound rhetorical, but it’s not. Today, many people are bound even more tightly than was Douglass or Hemmings, to a sense of featly. Many people seek to submit to masters who promise them safety, security, and most of all, the ease of not having to take charge of their own life. Slavery has always been as much a state of mind as a legal reality, perhaps more so.

I ask frequently, are you a slave? The more readily you answer that you are not, the greater the possibility that you are. The more readily you faithfully accept instruction from others, the more you are their slave.

And I would suggest, the more you condemn those of us who refuse to accept the dictates of government, the more you should examine why it is that you do accept them.

Like many, I used to believe the textbook explanations of slavery. It’s all very easy to learn. Good guys and bad guys. But the more I read, the more I realized that what we are taught in school is little more than a fable. Early in my own study of nineteenth century America, I read three books, “The White Castle of Louisiana”, by the daughter of a plantation owner; “Twelve Years a Slave”, by a free black man kidnapped into slavery; and “A Fool’s Errand”, by an abolitionist Union soldier who fought to free the slaves, and then moved to the South after the civil war. Three very different perspectives, and none of them matched what I had been taught in school. But the three, taken together, begin to reveal the bigger picture of what slavery was and was not.

I was so affected by these three books that I edited passages into a book, “Trilogy- Passages from Life Stories in the Time of Slavery by the People Who Lived It”. I didn’t do this out of any sense that it was a potential best seller. I did it because it needed to be done. Please consider reading it.

Trilogy: Passages From Life Stories in the Time of Slavery

You might also want to check this out. My first post at Individualists Unite!

The Real Truth How Free Are You? The Radical Individualist · August 4, 2023 Many years ago, I taught Earth Science to seventh graders. I taught for six years, but decided I wanted to find other experiences. I’ve always missed teaching, but there’s a whole wide world out there, and I wanted to experience more of it than just teaching. Read full story

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