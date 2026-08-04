Data Centers R Us

An ode to Bill Gates

Hey kids! Remember when we were destroying the planet, and our only hope was to stop burning fossil fuels and get down to zero CO2 production?

Do you remember how it became essential to build windmills and solar panels? Do you remember how some people felt great about that, because we would be sticking it to those mean, greedy, capitalist fossil fuel companies? Did you wonder how these people could not recognize that solar panels and windmills are themselves manufactured by mean, greedy, capitalist companies?

Those were the good old days! What happened to them? After all, the CO2 levels are still there, although fracking, and the plethora of natural gas produced as a result, has served to keep a lid on it.

Where is the outrage? Where is the “We’re all gonna DIE!” Where is the “We only have [place arbitrary number here] years to fix this, before it’s too late!

What happened? Data centers. They need boatloads of electricity. Bill Gates and his ilk amassed fortunes promoting climate panic. Decades worth of panic. Now they want to extend their fortunes by building data centers. There’s the conundrum for Gates. Solar panels and windmills aren’t going to run the massive power needs of data centers. How can he meld data center construction in with the ongoing CO2 panic without coming across as a hypocrite? He can’t. No problem. Just put out a press release that says that CO2 wasn’t that much of a problem after all.

And just like that, with a mere snap of the proverbial fingers, half a century of climate bullshit is down the drain, and now it’s about how badly we need data centers.

What amazes me (really, I’m not at all surprised) is the number of people who go right along with all this, without a moment’s contemplation.

There’s an old saying, “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.”

For some reason the saying doesn’t continue on;

“…Fool me for decades with unsubstantiated bullshit, and I need to have my head examined.”

Bill Gates says climate change isn't actually that bad

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