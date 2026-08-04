Individualists Unite!

Individualists Unite!

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Moebius Infinity's avatar
Moebius Infinity
18h

Bill Gates should have been stopped a long time ago, those who looked the other way are part of the problem.

Same with Zuck, Besos, Musk, and many many others

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2 replies by The Radical Individualist and others
Jim Cummings's avatar
Jim Cummings
17h

I was flabbergasted when I heard Gates say basically “never mind.” The damage has been done, I’m afraid with literally trillions of dollars diverted into phony “green” rip-offs and several generations of young people who expect the world to end any day. Oops!

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3 replies by The Radical Individualist and others
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