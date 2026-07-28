AI will kill us all! Or save us…

So, is AI a creeping, overpowering destroyer of today’s society? Probably.

Still, I’m in no fear of it. To me, this is a rerun of something we’ve already experienced, the Industrial Revolution. Do you remember the time before then, when everything that was made was made by hand? No factories to speak of, no distribution centers beyond the range of what Marco Polo could deliver. Communications that travelled no faster than a ship or a horse.

Oh, wait. ..You don’t remember, because you never experienced that.

We’re talking about a time when essentially everyone was poor, even rich people. Nobody had indoor plumbing, electricity, adequate healthcare, or a car. The average person’s home was a hovel, by today’s standards. They sat on and ate at rocks or hand- hewn logs.

The very rich had much better homes and furnishings, yet life was still primitive. Frankly, some rich people’s furniture was exquisite, better than most furniture made today. But that wasn’t even the 1%. Maybe the .01%. But their healthcare was no better than a poor person’s.

I’m not kidding folks. This was everybody’s life until the Industrial Revolution changed everything. Those mean, greedy capitalists, in their infinite desire to control us, made people work in factories, supplying those very people with things they had never before even imagined. You could buy cloth, affordable from your paycheck, rather than weave it yourself. Suddenly, people could reasonably have something resembling a wardrobe, rather than just a homespun dress or pants and shirt.

The above photo was taken in Nebraska, in 1886. These are homesteaders, living in their wagon until they can build a home They won’t be hiring a carpenter, or buying lumber at the local Home Depot. It’s all up to them. Their dress is typical for the time. In 1886 they could have bought clothes at the dry goods store. Or the wife could have bought the fabric and stitched it herself, to save money. A few decades earlier, buying factory made clothes was not an option. The women would have had to hand spin thread, then hand weave the thread into cloth. and hand sew the cloth into clothes.

The Industrial Revolution fed on itself. Once there was plentiful fabric, the hand sewing of cloth became an issue, so Elias Howe invented the sewing machine in 1846, powered by a foot treadle.

It takes energy to run a factory. Up to this time, harnessed energy consisted of water wheels and farm animals. That just wasn’t going to cut it, so the steam engine was invented. With the efficiency of production on a large scale, efficiency of distribution became essential, and so somebody put a steam engine on wheels, and railroads were born.

People’s quality of life increased by leaps and bounds. But not everyone was thrilled. Karl Marx was one of those people. He complained that people were becoming dehumanized, cogs in the machine, as it were. People were less and less individualistic. Previously living as family units, now more and more people were mere employees, existing where, and at the will of, the capitalist factory owner. Did Marx have a point? Hell, yes!

It’s interesting, though, that the chief critics of the capitalists were not the factory workers. It was the intelligentsia of the time, the college students with means enough to never work in a factory. Marx had his good points, made some good points, yet he was himself without any real ambition beyond inciting others.

So, the Industrial Revolution marched on, Marx or no Marx. And here we are today, with the working poor working at menial jobs, yet having places to live that have actual plumbing and electricity that rich people never even dreamed of, two centuries ago. The poor eat better (or at least have the opportunity to) than rich people of the past.

Some, including me, have speculated whether we’re currently living in heaven or hell, or some strange juxtaposition of both. Like many, I’ve found ways to compromise, to get as much as possible of the heaven part, with as little as possible of the hell part. Still, some part of me imagines a life living on a small farm, just as people have done for millennia. My family and I would be nearly self-sufficient, consuming crops that we grew, and eating game from hunting in the forest.

Many of us imagine that. None of us does it.

Yes, Virginia, capitalism and the Industrial Revolution are a giant net plus. Not perfect, but far better than what existed before.

But I was talking about AI, remember? It is taking jobs. It is turning our minds to mush. We are ceding our individuality to algorithms. This is all true. But it is only as true as any of us let it be.

In my lifetime I’ve seen many let their individuality atrophy as they have become more and more dependent on the The System. There have always been systems, but never systems that provide as completely as what we have now.

And don’t just blame capitalism. Big government is every bit as insidious, if not more so.

But here we are, very comfortable physically, but not so comfortable spiritually. And somehow, the cure is perceived to be more money, more buying power to buy more stuff. That will fix it, right? No, it won’t. AI is neither the cure nor the disease. It is just another stage in the Industrial Revolution. It will offer more ease and less personal responsibility, less individual identity, just as all previous advances have done.

Isn’t that what you want? No? What do you want?

Seriously, what do you want, and how do you expect to get it? Leave your responses in the comments below.

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